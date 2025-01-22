Thane, Jan 22 (PTI) Five persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a Thane doctor's husband of Rs 3 crore with the promise of helping him secure a top government post, an official said on Wednesday.

The complainant, whose wife runs a hospital in Kalyan in Thane district, told the police that he shelled out the money in 2020 but the work was never done.

Also Read | Centre To Establish 100 New Sainik Schools Across Country To Improve Education Quality, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The accused persons had promised to make the 56-year-old complainant the chairman of the “Maharashtra office of the MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises)”, said the official from Mumbra police station.

According to the complainant, he was also given several fabricated documents that the accused passed off as being released by the central and Maharashtra governments.

Also Read | Samba Fire: Over 100 Sheep Charred to Death After Cowshed Catches Blaze in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Videos).

After the complainant began following up, the accused allegedly threatened him with “ED (Enforcement Directorate) and I-T (Income Tax) probes” and defamed him, his wife and her hospital through a news channel, the official said.

Collectively, the accused extracted Rs 3 crore from the doctor's husband. Some of them claimed to be “influential people” in the north.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)