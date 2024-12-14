Bokaro (Jharkhand), Dec 14 (PTI) Five people were killed and three others injured after their vehicle hit a truck at the Bokaro-Ramgarh National highway in Jharkhand, a police officer said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near the Dantu village under Bokaro's Kashmar police station area on Friday late evening.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Reply To Debate on 75th Anniversary of India's Constitution in Lok Sabha Today.

Bermo Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) BN Singh said that the four-wheeler hit the truck, which was stuck in a road blockade, from behind.

Around eight people were travelling in the four-wheeler, of which five people were killed, the SDPO said.

Also Read | 'Unfortunate, Shameful': BJP Leader Agnimitra Paul After Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh Gets Bail in Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case (Watch Video).

Singh said that the injured were admitted to Sadar hospital for treatment.

A hospital official said that altogether eight people were brought to the hospital, of which five were brought dead.

Before this accident, another accident took place on the road in which a person was killed and local people had blocked the road in protest, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)