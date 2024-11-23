India News | Five Labourers Killed in AP as Bus Hits Auto Rickshaw

Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 23 (PTI) Five labourers died and eight other injured on Saturday when the auto rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by an APSRTC bus in Garladinne located in Anantapur district, said a police official.

Of those dead, three were women. They were returning to their village Putluru after working in Garladinne mandal.

"The auto rickshaw driver took a turn towards Garladinne town without noticing a speeding bus that was behind a truck. Somehow, the auto avoided getting hit by the truck, but it could not dodge the bus," the official told PTI.

According to police, thirteen persons were travelling in the auto rickshaw, along with the driver, when the bus coming from Dharmavaram and heading towards Hyderabad hit it. Besides five casualties, all the other passengers in the auto rickshaw were injured but out of danger, the official said. A case is being booked, police added.

