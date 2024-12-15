Bhubaneswar, Dec 15 (PTI) Five shops were gutted in a fire that broke out in a vegetable market in Odisha's Bhubaneswar city, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm at the Unit-1 market on Saturday, they said, adding, there were no reports of any injury.

Also Read | UK Joins Indo-Pacific Trade Bloc as First European Member.

Two fire service teams rushed to the spot and doused the flames, the officials said.

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Kerala Road Accident: Newlyweds Among 4 Killed As Car Collides With Bus Carrying Sabarimala Pilgrims at Murinjikkal in Pathanamthitta District.

Around 25 garment shops were gutted in a fire at the Unit-1 underground market earlier this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)