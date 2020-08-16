Surat, August 16: Incessant rain in Gujarat caused a flood-like situation in the Surat's Limbayat area on Sunday.

Visuals from the area showed the streets of the area completely covered in murky water. Also Read | West Bengal Reports 3,066 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 16, 2020.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated extremely heavy falls likely over the Gujarat region on August 15, 17 and 18," the India Meteorological Department tweeted on Sunday.

