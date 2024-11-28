Kochi, Nov 28 (PTI) A group of special students who arrived in Kochi for a picnic were hospitalised after showing food poisoning symptoms, officials said on Thursday.

The students from Karunyatheeram Special School in Kattippara, Kozhikode district reached Kochi on Wednesday and by evening they were admitted to Kalamassery Government Medical College for treatment.

Hospital sources suspect that the food consumed by the students during a boat trip in Kochi might have caused the issue.

Around 60 people, including students, parents, and teachers, received treatment at the medical college.

All of them were discharged on Thursday morning after their health conditions were reported to be satisfactory, the sources said.

