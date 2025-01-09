New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Star footballer David Beckham, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and renowned architect Riken Yamamoto will get Crystal Awards at this year's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

The awards will be given on the first day of the five-day annual summit in the Swiss ski resort town on January 20.

Besides business and government leaders from across the world, the meeting is also attended every year by several renowned people from fields of art, culture, entertainment, and civil society, among others.

Announcing the names of the winners, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said the Crystal Award celebrates the achievements of cultural leaders who have made significant contributions to advancing social, environmental and creative progress worldwide.

This year's awardees span diverse fields, including architecture, fashion and sport, and are recognised for notable efforts in advancing community regeneration, gender equality, children's rights, and more.

Yamamoto, also a 2024 Pritzker Prize laureate, will be honoured with the 2025 Crystal Award for his outstanding contributions to architecture and society.

His influential designs, including Hotakubo Housing, Saitama Prefectural University, Jian Wai SOHO and the Yokosuka Museum of Art, reflect his belief in architecture as a catalyst for human connection and societal progress, the WEF said.

After the 2011 earthquake in Japan, he founded the Local Area Republic Lab to support community regeneration, reinforcing his commitment to architecture as a place for healing.

Furstenberg, a celebrated fashion designer, philanthropist and champion of women's rights, is being awarded for her contributions to empowering women through philanthropy, mentorship and social responsibility.

As founder of her eponymous brand and creator of the iconic wrap dress, she has consistently championed women's independence and strength as a leading voice in the movement for gender equality and women's rights.

Furstenberg also serves on the board of Vital Voices Global Partnership, a non-profit organisation founded in 1997.

Former English footballer Beckham is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and global advocate for children's rights.

He is being given the Crystal Award in recognition of his long-term humanitarian work and unwavering commitment to improving the lives of children worldwide, the WEF said.

Through his relentless dedication to children's education, protection and well-being, Beckham has emerged as a powerful global leader in advocacy for the rights of vulnerable children worldwide, using his platform and resources to create lasting, positive change, it added.

Through his work with UNICEF, he has raised awareness of the importance of immunisation, and he is a long-time campaigner for malaria prevention.

In 2009, Beckham became a founding member of Malaria No More and has been an ambassador of the UK-based charity ever since.

In 2018, he led the award-winning Malaria Must Die campaign, which reached 1 billion people ahead of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, calling for bold action to lead to a malaria-free world.

The WEF said that Beckham's belief in the transformative power of sport as a force for good has led him to support many programmes aimed at young people, driving grassroots initiatives that address issues such as racism, mental health and equal opportunities.

His personal commitment to supporting young talent in football led to his contribution to the development of an academy system in the US soccer that ensures access and inclusion, it added.

The awards are presented each year by Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of the World Economic Forum's World Arts Forum.

