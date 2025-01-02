Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 1 (ANI): Jasvir Singh Garhi, former president of the Punjab unit of the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Garhi reflected on his long political journey, saying, "The dreams that Kanshi Ram Sahib and the revered Baba Sahib Ambedkar had for the Dalit community, backward classes, and minorities of this country were to capture the power of this country and to become the ruling community."

He emphasized that these dreams included social transformation and economic liberation for the most marginalized. However, he expressed frustration with his former party, claiming, "The people who were strengthening that fight were expelled one by one in the last 25 years, and I was also expelled."

Garhi had hoped the party would recognize its mistakes, but after waiting for two months, he chose to leave. "I had two options: either stay in the party and fight or start the fight for my Dalit brothers again through another party," he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Surendra Pal Singh Bittu joined AAP in the presence of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on December 6.

Sisodia welcomed the former two-time MLA from Timarpur Assembly constituency into the party. "I welcome Surendra Pal Bittu ji, impressed by the work of the Aam Aadmi Party, he has decided to join the party, he has been an MLA and councillor twice," Sisodia said.

After joining the party, Bittu hailed AAP, saying that the party understands the pain of every person and termed Arvind Kejriwal as a "messiah" of the poor.

He said he joined AAP because he wants to "move forward" with the work of AAP."Aam Aadmi Party understands the pain of every person. Arvind Kejriwal is the messiah of the poor. That's why I also want to move forward with the work of AAP," he said.

Bittu joined AAP ahead of the Delhi assembly elections which are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats. (ANI)

