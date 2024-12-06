Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to conduct a state-wide survey to profile every family, aiming to streamline the implementation of welfare programs and achieve the ambitious goal of "one family, one entrepreneur."

According to an official release from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP, "In a review meeting with the officials of various departments held at his residence, the Chief Minister said that plans should be formulated to reach the goal of 'one family, one entrepreneur."

Also Read | Babri Masjid Demolition Day: Security Heightened Outside Shahi Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura in View of 32nd Anniversary of Mosque Demolition.

Informing the officers that several administrative reforms have been introduced since 1995 to take the administration closer to the people, CM Chandrababu Naidu stressed the need for the formation of a poverty-free society by utilising technological advancements to ensure that all the eligible people receive the fruits of the welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister said that it is the responsibility of the state government to see to it that every family receives social security along with health care, stressing that poverty alleviation is possible only if people are made partners in sectors like development and economy.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Along With Deputies Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar Pay Tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary.

CM Chandrababu expressed confidence that if more projects are launched in the state under the people, public, private partnership (P-4) policy, Andhra Pradesh will soon emerge as a poverty-free State.

Amaravathi is a classic example for this P-4 projects as several people have voluntarily come forward to donate their lands for building the capital, the Chief Minister said, adding that while the state government has shouldered the responsibility to build the capital, private organisations have become partners in this mission. Thus, people, the Government and the private organisations are getting equal benefits, he said.

"Solar power generation is possible with the active partnership of the people as solar-roof has been set up atop every house under the PM Surya Ghar scheme," the Chief Minister said.

He also told the officials that there is a need to introduce many more such P-4 projects in the state.

"Besides taking up programmes like P-4 for poverty alleviation in the State there is a need to take necessary assistance from the affluent sections. For getting such assistance the officials should come forward to sensitise the corporate sector to offer their services in a philanthropic manner as a small contribution makes a big difference," said CM Naidu.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the decreasing fertility rate in the state and increasing the rate of dependents besides coming down the rate of youth.

Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad, and several other senior officers from various departments participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)