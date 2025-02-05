Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 5 (ANI): Fort William, the headquarters of the Indian Army's Eastern Command, has been renamed as Vijay Durg and one of its gates, St George's Gate has also been renamed as Shivaji Gate, officials said on Wednesday.

The decision to change the name was taken in December 2024, defence officials said.

The historic Fort William situated in Kolkata was built by British and named after King William III. Built in brick and mortar in 1781 has six gates Chowringhee, Plassey, Calcutta, Water Gate, Treasury Gate and St George Gate.

The name change of fort as Vijay Durg is based on the oldest fort along Sindhudurg coast in Maharashtra that served as a naval base in Chhatrapati Shivaji's time.

The renaming of the fort and its gate signifies India's recognition of its own military heritage.

After Independence, the control of the fort passed into the hands of the Indian army who made considerable additions and renovations, according to the government website on Indian Culture. (ANI)

