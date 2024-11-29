New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Retired judges at various levels could be engaged by the Centre or the states or other entity based on framework governing such appointments, the government said on Friday.

The Law Ministry also told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that such appointments take place in a decentralised manner and, therefore, the information as sought is not maintained centrally.

Also Read | Raj Kundra Money Laundering Case: Shilpa Shetty's Lawyer Calls Reports of ED Raid on Actress 'Untrue’ – Read Official Statement.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was responding to a question on the total number of post-retirement positions offered to judges across the country during the last 10 years as also the criteria and the process followed for the selection and appointment of such persons.

Recently, the parliamentary committee on law and personnel had decided to examine the issue of post-retirement assignments for the judges of the Supreme Court and high courts. PTI NAB

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Hits Out at Opposition Parties, Alleges They Regularly Engage in Spreading Propaganda Against BJP-Led NDA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)