Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been appointed as the Guardian Minister of Gadchiroli, a Naxal-affected district, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will oversee Thane and Mumbai city.

This announcement comes over a month after the BJP government came to power in the state

Deputy CM and chief of NCP, Ajit Pawar is the guardian minister of Beed and Pune. While the Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule appointed the Guardian Minister of Nagpur.

Apart from this state ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha will serve as Guardian Ministers for the Mumbai suburbs.

Notably, over a month after the BJP government came to power the state government announced guardian ministers for all 36 districts across the state.

The guardian ministers will supervise the development of their respective districts, addressing various issues and promoting growth. This move is expected to boost the state's overall development and governance.

Some of the other guardian ministers include Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (Ahilyanagar), Hassan Mushrif (Washim), Ganesh Naik (Palghar), Sanjay Rathod (Yavatmal), Uday Samant (Ratnagiri), Jaykumar Raval (Dhule). (ANI)

