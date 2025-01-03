New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The BJP asked the Congress on Friday to stop reading the Nehru-Gandhi family's history book and learn the country's "true history" from a book that has chapters on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, V D Savarkar, Subhas Chandra Bose and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, among many others.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Congress, during its rule, named "thousands of" educational institutions in the country after former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Also Read | Pithampur: 2 Sustain Burn Injuries As Protestors Against Shifting of Bhopal Gas Tragedy Site's Toxic Waste to Pithampur Attempt Self Immolation, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Blames Congress (Watch Video).

"If the Congress is so interested, it can give us suggestions and we will change the names of two-three institutions named after Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

"If it gives suggestions, we will definitely reach out to the government (requesting it) to rename two-three institutions after (former prime ministers) P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh," Chandrasekhar said, when asked for his comments over some Congress leaders slamming the BJP over naming two upcoming Delhi University (DU) campuses and a college after Savarkar.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Sounds Poll Bugle for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Targets Aam Aadmi Party With 'AAPada' and 'Sheesh Mahal' Jibe.

Congress leader Naseer Hussain accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday of glorifying "mercy-petition writers" by naming colleges after them, while disregarding the contribution of freedom fighters.

"Many people lived for the country and hugely contributed to the freedom struggle. The BJP is giving legitimacy to those who wrote mercy petitions to the British and took pensions from them," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, urging him to name the upcoming DU college after Manmohan Singh, instead of Savarkar.

Asked for his comments, Chandrasekhar said, "People from the Congress must change their history book, in which there are only four chapters, with the first three on Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, and the last chapter on Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi."

"They must leave that book and buy a new book that has chapters on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Veer Savarkar, Subhas Chandra Bose, Syama Prasad Mookerjee. So many people have worked for this country," he said, asking Congress leaders to "learn a little about the true history of India".

Modi on Friday virtually laid the foundation stones for the two new DU campuses and the college named after the Hindutva ideologue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)