Palghar, Dec 18 (PTI) In a hit-and-run accident, a 14-year-old school girl died after she was knocked down by a motorcycle in Vasai city in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred when she was returning home from school, an official said, adding that the biker fled after the accident without offering help.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital by local people where she was declared dead on arrival.

Police have registered an FIR and launched a search for the biker.

