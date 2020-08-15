North Goa (Goa) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Goa Medical College (GMC) now can concentrate on moderate to severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients, said Indian Medical Association (IMA) Goa on Saturday.

IMA's statement comes after Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane announced that three wards at GMC will be converted into COVID treatment ward for treatment of severe cases of COVID-19 with comorbidities.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Burj Khalifa in Dubai Lit Up With Indian Tricolour, Watch Video.

Rane had on Friday said that the state health department has also decided to reserve three of its wards in Goa Medical College (GMC) to treat extremely critical COVID-19 patients. The critical patients were earlier shifted to ESI hospital.

"We are happy that the government is taking our suggestions seriously. Now that GMC itself will be treating moderate to severe cases in GMC itself there is no need to put GMC staff at ESI Ponda sub-district hospitals. GMC now can concentrate on moderate to severe and critically ill patients. This can yield good dividends in terms of saving precious lives of those who have comorbidities," said IMA Goa.

Also Read | Burj Khalifa Illuminated in Tricolour on Indian Independence Day 2020, Watch Video: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 15, 2020.

"We thank the government for giving us the opportunity to help home isolated patients and with Goa dental association also shown interest to work with IMA Goa state in helping home isolated patients with telephonic consultations free of charge," it added.

We still feel the government must form a committee of doctors from government and Private sectors who can give good suggestions after brainstorming sessions, it said.

A total of 369 COVID-19 cases and 331 recoveries were reported in Goa on Saturday. The total number of cases in the state is now at 11,339, including 3,753 active cases, 7,488 recoveries and 98 deaths, said the State Health Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)