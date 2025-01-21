Panaji (Goa) [India], January 21 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited and reviewed various projects at Government College Sankhali, along with Education Secretary Prasad Lolyekar, Director of Education Bhushan Sawaikar, GSIDC, WRD, SAG, PWD officials and others.

Chief Minister Sawant, on Monday, also directed SAG and PWD to complete the works on the playground rooftop. He also briefed about the maintenance, cleaning and operation of the canteen at the Veerangana Hostel for girls.

CM Sawant also directed officials to complete the works at Veerangana hostel and took a review of the new PG block at the college.

He deliberated upon enhancing the placements of students from the college and the safety and security of students on campus.

He said that strengthening the infrastructure of educational institutions along with the academic environment is "our commitment to nurturing the students for a bright future."

Earlier in the day, the Goa CM visited and listened to the Shrimad Bhagvat Katha Jnanyadnya organised at Sagar Javdekar's residence in Sankhali, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade.

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant chaired a meeting of Goa State Rural Livelihood Mission (GSRLM) in the presence of RDA Minister Govind Gaude, the Chief Secretary, officials, representatives of NABARD, and others, a press release said.

Sawant acknowledged that the Self Help Groups (SHGs) have contributed to various initiatives like planting 12,000 trees under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and approved the setting up of a supermarket for the sale of SHG products through NRLM, the release added.

He said that Goa houses 3,250 SHGs in the state, with a disbursed revolving fund of Rs 8.28 crore. (ANI)

