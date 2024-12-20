Porvorim (Goa) [India], December 19 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Minister for Tourism Rohan A. Khaunte, launched a series of transformative digital and tourism initiatives on Thursday at a ceremony held at Mantralaya in Porvorim.

These initiatives, by the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications and the Department of Tourism, mark a significant step towards enhancing digital infrastructure and strengthening Goa's position as a progressive tourism destination.

The newly launched initiatives include the rollout of Free Public Wi-Fi Hotspots at 75 locations, ensuring seamless digital connectivity for residents across the state.

Additionally, the installation of 11 4G BSNL towers will significantly enhance mobile network coverage, highlighting the government's commitment to strengthening communication infrastructure.

The introduction of the Let's Goa platform offers an innovative and user-friendly solution for tourists to explore Goa effortlessly. Furthermore, the launch of the One Map Goa GIS (Geographic Information System) portal, will facilitate efficient spatial planning, infrastructure development, and governance in the state.

Several esteemed dignitaries attended the event including Chief Secretary, V Candavelou, IAS; Director of Tourism and Managing Director of GTDC Suneel Anchipaka, IAS; Milind Sakhardande, Joint Director for IT; Officer on Special Duty for Minister (IT) Neville Noronha, Officer on Special Duty for Minister (Tourism) Shawn Mendes; Revati Kumar, MD of Goa Electronic Limited (GEL); Sanjay Kumar Chaudhari Deputy Director General, Department of Telecom; L. B. Lal General Manager of BSNL along with senior officials and dignitaries.

Chief Minister emphasized the importance of these initiatives in driving digital inclusion, promoting smart governance, and creating a modern tourism ecosystem.

"Guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India vision, Goa is moving confidently into the future with Digital Goa. With this launch, Goa is taking a significant step forward in the Digital Kranti. This bold initiative is about leveraging technology to empower every citizen and unlock new opportunities. From free Wi-Fi hotspots, particularly benefiting students, and 4G towers ensuring seamless connectivity across the state, to the GIS Portal transforming governance and the Let's Goa platform boosting tourism and local businesses, we are building a digitally inclusive and innovative Goa," he stated.

Rohan A. Khaunte outlined the significance of the four initiatives under the Atmanirbhar Bharat digitalization programme.

"We are delivering on our promises to the people of Goa by empowering every Goan through the transformative potential of connectivity, innovation, and opportunity. To achieve Atmanirbhar Bharat, digitalization and connectivity, driven by Wi-Fi hotspots and 4G towers, play a crucial role in bridging gaps and fostering progress. The GIS Portal represents a revolutionary leap toward e-governance, providing seamless access to geospatial data and enhancing transparency and efficiency. Meanwhile, the Let's Goa tourism experience platform serves as a comprehensive guide to Goa's services, integrating tourism, technology, and local businesses. Together, these initiatives are shaping a future where every Goan can thrive, setting benchmarks for growth, inclusivity, and sustainability that resonate across India," he said.

Director Tourism while talking about the Let's Goa portal highlighted, that Lets Goa is more than a transformative leap for Goa's tourism industry. Connecting local service providers, tourists, and officials, promotes innovation, growth, and excellence. With 100+ hotels, 50+ activity providers, and GTDC residencies onboard, the platform streamlines bookings, and inventory management, and showcases Goa's heritage and culture.

Let's Goa empowers local businesses while advancing wellness, adventure, and hinterland tourism under visionary leadership. The launch of these initiatives marks a milestone in Goa's journey towards becoming a digitally connected, tourism-driven state, further strengthening its appeal as a destination that seamlessly blends tradition with technology. (ANI)

