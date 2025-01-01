Panaji (Goa) [India], January 1 (ANI): Newly appointed Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said on Wednesday that wherever he goes, he does not try to confront the government or the administration; he goes there to assist the government.

"Wherever I go, I don't try to have any confrontation with the government nor with the administration. I am going there to assist the government, it is not to guide or pass any direction, nothing of that sort," Arlekar said in an official statement.

Earlier today, before taking the oath as Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, met with Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan. Speaking to the media after meeting Goa Governor, Arlekar said, that before going to Kerala, he wanted to learn more about Kerala before taking charge.

"It is a good coincidence that I am going to Kerala as Governor. Before going to Kerala, I wanted to hear a lot about Kerala from PS Sreedharan Pillai (Goa Governor) because he is from Kerala... so that I can go there and work properly...I will make full use of whatever he has told me," Arlekar said.

Goa Governor conducted Special Poojas and Offerings at Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, dedicated to Lord Ayyappa and Guruvayur Temple, dedicated to Lord Shri Krishna, including, Tulsi Mala Offerings to Lord Shri Krishna at Guruvayur Temple, for the New Assignment and Charge of Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Kerala.

On December 21, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the new Governor of Kerala. Murmu has appointed Governor Arif Mohammad Khan as Governor of Bihar.

Earlier, the outgoing Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Kerala as his term came to an end, emphasizing his lifelong bond with the state. Khan conveyed his best wishes to the people and government of Kerala, highlighting his appreciation for the love and support he received during his tenure while mentioning that there was no turbulence during his term. (ANI)

