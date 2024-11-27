Panaji, Nov 27 (PTI) The police on Wednesday registered a case against the in-charge of the central government-run ESI Hospital in Margao, Goa, for alleged negligence that led to a patient's death, an official said.

The spokesman of Goa police said the complainant got an order from the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court, Margao, to register an offence against the accused, Dr Vishwajit Desai.

Also Read | Slip That Comes out of EVM Must Be Given to Voters, Demands Bhupesh Baghel Amid Congress Party's Demand of Holding Elections Using Ballot Papers.

In his complaint, Suraj Sawant of Ponda city, South Goa, alleged that his mother died in February last year after Dr Desai acted negligently.

The doctor is accused of causing the death of Sawant's mother while she underwent a minor procedure for left-hand thumb arthritis, the official said.

Also Read | 'Slip of Tongue': Kumara Chandrashekaranatha Swamiji Expresses Regret Over His Comments on Denying Voting Power to Muslim Community.

Before the police took action, the matter was also put up before the medical board at Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)