New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): In a major step toward revitalising the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), Union Minister of Steel HD Kumaraswamy held discussions with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to outline a comprehensive strategy for the steel plant's revival, according to a press statement.

The PMO conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to restoring RINL's operational and financial strength, emphasizing its importance for achieving the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, the statement added.

The discussions underscored the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Steel and the Finance Ministry to ensure that the state-owned steel plant regains its former stature as a national industrial asset.

RINL, popularly known as the Vizag Steel Plant, has been a major contributor to India's steel production since its inception. However, in recent years, it has faced financial constraints due to mounting debt, operational inefficiencies, and global market pressures.

The revival of RINL is not just about safeguarding the plant but also about securing the livelihoods of thousands of workers and ensuring the continued development of India's steel sector.

Kumaraswamy's revival blueprint focuses on debt restructuring, modernisation of facilities, increased private sector participation, and expanding export potential. The Finance Ministry is expected to spearhead efforts to restructure RINL's financial obligations while ensuring the plant remains competitive in the global market.

Prime Minister Modi, through the PMO, reaffirmed that a strong and self-reliant steel sector is vital to achieving India's long-term developmental goals. He emphasised that RINL's revival will bolster India's manufacturing capabilities, reduce dependence on imports, and play a pivotal role in fulfilling the infrastructure and industrial needs outlined in the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in the government's efforts to revive RINL, calling it a critical step toward safeguarding India's industrial heritage.

"The assurance from the PMO and the active involvement of the Finance Ministry are a testament to the government's resolve to restore RINL's glory. This is not just about reviving a steel plant--it's about protecting thousands of livelihoods, boosting domestic production, and reducing our reliance on imports. RINL is a symbol of India's industrial strength and pride, and its success will inspire confidence in India's ability to overcome any challenge," he said.

He added, "This revival is not just for today; it will pave the way for a brighter tomorrow. A rejuvenated RINL will contribute immensely to our vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and help us achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047. It's a challenge we must take on together--for the workers, the industry, and the nation." (ANI)

