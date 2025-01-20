Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) and the Education Department have jointly launched the 'School Safety Week-2025' initiative across the state, starting on Monday, as per a release.

The week-long program was inaugurated with an inspiring message from Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, broadcast on BISAG's Vande Gujarat Channel-1.

Through a video message, the Chief Minister offered motivational guidance to all primary school students and teachers in the state, the release read.

He emphasized the importance of instilling disaster management awareness among students and urged schools to organize various activities, including mock drills, demonstrations, and training sessions, during the week. He also extended his best wishes to all schools and GSDMA for the successful celebration of the event.

On this occasion, GSDMA Chief Executive Officer Anupam Anand provided detailed insights about School Safety Week. He outlined the daily activities planned over the five-day program, which runs until January 25, focusing on school safety measures.

This week-long program will cover all 33,000 government primary schools in the state. Mega events, including mock drills on topics such as earthquakes, fire accidents, floods, and short circuits, will be conducted in approximately 3,000 schools with support from NDRF, SDRF, and the fire brigade.

Health-related training and demonstrations will also be conducted in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross and 108 Emergency Ambulance Services. Additionally, other schools will host competitions such as drawing, essay writing, and elocution on disaster management topics.

Awareness programs like rallies, video screenings, and poster exhibitions will also be organized. The program began with a formal welcome address by Additional Chief Executive Officer J. Ranjeeth Kumar. (ANI)

