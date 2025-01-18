Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] January 18 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited Raj Bhavan on Saturday to convey birthday greetings to Governor Acharya Devvrat, a release said.

Marking this special occasion, the Raj Bhavan family organised a blood donation camp on the premises, starting at 8:00 AM.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Tamil Nadu Tourist Dies After Paraglider Collides With Another Glider Mid-Air in Kullu, Pilot Severely Injured.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation, showcasing people's admiration for the governor and their commitment to humanitarian service.

The Chief Minister and the Governor visited the camp, joined by Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, who also extended the birthday wishes to the Governor.

Also Read | SVAMITVA Scheme: PM Narendra Modi Distributes Over 65 Lakh Property Cards Across 10 States, 2 Union Territories (Watch Video).

Chief Secretary Raj Kumar later visited Raj Bhavan to offer his warm greetings.

Earlier in the day, Governor Acharya Devvrat, accompanied by 'Lady Governor' Darshanadevi and family, performed a havan at the Yagna Shala within the Raj Bhavan premises, as per the release.

Earlier on Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the fintech institute GIFT International FinTech Institute and International Hub at Gandhinagar.

CM Bhupendra Patel said, "Yesterday, we celebrated National Startup Day. This event today is a good step in order to encourage startups and FinTech startups. Through the fintech institute GIFT International FinTech Institute & International Hub, which has been launched today, a new chapter on FinTech startups will begin in GIFT City. I am confident that this initiative will establish Gujarat as a global destination in the FinTech innovation sector."

"In the last decade, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire country has experienced the fintech revolution. Fintech has become an integral part of the daily lives of people. This has increased the ease of living in the lives of common citizens of the country and many major social changes have been made possible. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, there are many examples of the fintech sector, including UPI digital currency, which has given India a new identity in the world. With the fintech revolution, financial activities in India are going to become completely digitised," he said.

CM Patel said that this one idea of the Prime Minister has shown the whole world that if India makes an intention, it can do anything. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)