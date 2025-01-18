Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 18 (ANI): The National Agriculture Market (eNAM) portal, launched in 2016 by the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to empower Indian farmers by enabling them to sell agricultural produce online, secure better prices, and improve their income, said a statement from CMO.

Through the eNAM platform, farmers can trade their produce at nearby eNAM mandis, while traders have the convenience of bidding online from anywhere. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has successfully connected over 8 lakh farmers to the eNAM portal, integrating 144 mandis across the state.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Opening Fire in Girlfriend's House After She Breaks Up With Him in Beed; None Hurt.

So far, more than 2.64 crore quintals of agricultural produce, valued at Rs 10,535.91 crore, have been sold through the eNAM platform in Gujarat. By connecting lakhs of farmers to advanced technology, Gujarat leads India's digital agriculture revolution, reshaping the agricultural sector with the power of eNAM.

Parbatbhai Govindbhai Patat of the Una Market Committee has been selling groundnuts online through the eNAM portal for the past year. He says that the platform has greatly improved the selling process compared to traditional local markets.

Also Read | Srinagar Cantonment Fire: 1 Non-Local Civilian Dead in Blaze at Badamibagh Army Canteen in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The process is much faster, and we receive excellent prices. On average, we earn Rs 200 to Rs 500 more per sale compared to local markets, significantly increasing our income," says Parbatbhai.

He estimates that using the eNAM portal has boosted his income by approximately 5-7 per cent. Parbatbhai also emphasizes the platform's convenience: "eNAM portal is highly beneficial for farmers. Payments are directly deposited into our accounts, and the sales process is quick and seamless."

Acknowledging the initiative's impact, he adds, "The Central Government has made selling simpler and more profitable for farmers across the country through the eNAM portal. We are deeply grateful to PM Narendra Modi and CM Bhupendra Patel for this revolutionary step."

Hareshbhai M Ghodasara, a farmer associated with the Upleta Market Committee, has been leveraging the eNAM portal to sell crops like cotton, groundnut, and wheat for the past five years. This shift to online selling has increased his income by 15-20 per cent.

Thanking PM Modi for introducing the eNAM platform, Hareshbhai says, "Selling agricultural produce online through the eNAM portal has greatly benefited farmers like me. By directly connecting with traders, we save on commissions, and payments are deposited directly into our accounts. Selling online earns us 15-20 more compared to local markets." Reflecting on his progress, he adds, "Two decades ago, I had nothing. Today, because of the financial advantages of the eNAM portal, I prefer selling my produce online."

Agriculture is the backbone of India's economy, and technological advancements have brought about remarkable transformations in the sector. As of 31 December 2024, 8,87,420 people in Gujarat are actively utilizing the eNAM platform.

This includes 8,69,807 farmers, 10,181 traders, 7,170 commission agents, and 262 Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). By digitally connecting over 8 lakh farmers to the eNAM platform, Gujarat has embraced technology, promoted inclusivity, and prioritized farmers' welfare, setting a benchmark in good governance within the agricultural sector.

This ground-breaking initiative not only empowers farmers financially but also provides them with real-time market prices from various mandis, enabling direct trading and closing the gap between rural producers and national markets. Through these efforts, Gujarat is leading India's digital agriculture revolution while strengthening its position as a key player in transformative agricultural policies.

eNAM (National Agriculture Market) is a nationwide electronic trading platform that connects all APMC mandis to create a unified marketplace for agricultural produce. Managed by the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC) under the Ministry of Agriculture, the platform's goal is to standardize agricultural marketing, close information gaps, and facilitate real-time price discovery based on supply and demand. It aims to integrate APMCs across India, promote transparent pricing through quality-based auctions, and ensure timely online payments.

In Gujarat, eNAM is reshaping the agricultural market by uniting various stakeholders and empowering farmers financially. The state is dedicated to building a strong digital ecosystem in agriculture, enhancing participation, and ensuring maximum benefits for all players in the value chain. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)