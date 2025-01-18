Srinagar, January 18: A non-local civilian died in a fire incident inside the Badamibagh Army cantonment here on Saturday, officials said.

The fire broke out in a civil canteen at the cantonment, resulting in damage to the structure, the officials said.

They said a civil contractor, identified as Rajesh Kumar from Haryana, received burn injuries in the incident. He was shifted to the Army's 92 base hospital nearby, where he was declared dead, the officials said. The fire has been brought under control, they added.