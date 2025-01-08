Valsad (Gujarat) [India], January 8 (ANI): A fire broke out at a warehouse in the Dungri Faliya area in Gujarat's Valsad on Wednesday, officials said.

Visuals showed a thick plume of smoke billowing from the factory engulfed by the fire.

Upon receiving information, district police and fire department teams rushed to the spot and launched an operation to control the blaze.

Officials said that more than 3 fire engines were deployed in the operation.

"No casualties or injuries to anyone wrere reported in the incident," they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

