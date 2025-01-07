Porbandar [Gujarat], January 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in a forest in Ratnapur village of Porbandar here on Tuesday evening, a senior official said.

Three fire tenders from Porbandar municipality reached the fire site. Additionally, the Indian Navy also provided two fire tenders to douse the blaze, Deputy Collector and Sub-Divisional Magistrate S A Jadav said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 25-Year-Old Woman Gets Life Imprisonment for Killing Husband With Minor Lover's Help in Bareilly.

"We received information about the fire in Ratanpar village of Porbandar. When local administration came to know about it, 3 fire tenders of Porbandar Municipality were made available here. Firefighting operations are going on for the last 2 hours. Indian Navy has also sent 2 fire tenders here," Jadav said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)