Ahemdabad (Gujarat) [India], January 7 (ANI): The two-month-old infant who tested positive for the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is all right after being provided treatment in a hospital in Ahmedabad, a senior doctor said.

The HMPV was detected in a 2-month-old child who came from Rajasthan's Dungarpur to Sarwar and was later referred to Ahmedabad, state's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said in a press statement.

This was the third recorded case of the virus in the country after two other infants tested positive for it in Karnataka.

"As of now the child is absolutely alright and is ready for discharge...The child was found MPV positive in our report," said Dr Nirav Patel, the physician of Orange Children Hospital in Ahmedabad.

According to Dr Patel, the infant had come to the hospital on December 24 with symptoms of cold, cough and breathing difficulty.

"The 2-month-old infant had come to us around 24th December with cold, cough, flu-like symptoms. Along with that, the child had a little breathing difficulty," the doctor told ANI.

The child was subsequently provided treatment for the symptoms. The doctor further assured the people that HMPV is not like the corona virus, as HMPV is a 'benign' infection which is usually self-limiting.

He added, "This is not corona-like virus...as ICU practitioners we have seen similar viruses in the last few years and we treat them accordingly. We should do routine care, if cold, fever persists for more than 2-3 days then kindly visit your doctor, paediatrician. Secondly, we also prefer that people do frequent hand washing...we don't necessarily have to do tests because this is a benign infection which is self-limiting within 4-5 days."

Earlier, the state's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel said in the press statement,"This (HMPV) has been detected in a 2-month-old child who came from Rajasthan's Dungarpur to Sarwar. The child has been referred from Sarwar to Ahmedabad. We are following the do's and don'ts that were used during COVID, and SOPs will be issued by the state government."

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel also assured the public that there is "no need to panic", as the state government is taking all precautionary measures and following procedures similar to those used during the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

