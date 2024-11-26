Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Gujarat 'State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology' (SWAGAT) Online Public Grievance Redressal Program for addressing citizens' issues will be held in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on November 28th afternoon.

Launched in 2003, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the program is organised on the fourth Thursday of every month.

The state-level SWAGAT online public grievance redressal program for November 2024 will be held on Thursday before the Chief Minister, a release said.

CM Bhupendra Patel will attend the program in the afternoon to listen to the submissions from citizens. Applicants can submit their grievances in person at the Chief Minister's Public Relations Unit, Swarnim Sankul-2, Gandhinagar, on Thursday, November 28th, between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

The programme aims to address public grievances through an online platform.

Meanwhile, CM Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday strongly emphasised advancing secondary and higher secondary education for girls, further empowering them through education.

To address financial barriers and prevent girls from dropping out after primary education, CM Patel introduced the Namo Lakshmi Yojana this year, aimed at encouraging girls to complete their schooling.

The scheme has been allocated a budget of Rs 1,250 crore for the current fiscal year. Under this initiative, girl students from standards 9 to 12 receive a total financial assistance of Rs 50,000 over four years.

Since its launch, the scheme has benefitted around 10 lakh girl students, with over Rs 138.54 crore in financial aid disbursed to date. To promote secondary and higher secondary education among girls in the state, the Education Department of the State Government has launched Namo Lakshmi Yojana.

This initiative provides financial assistance to female students enrolled in schools recognised by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). (ANI)

