New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): The Gurgaon Police has registered a total of 16788 complaints regarding cyber fraud crime, revealed as per the Cyber Police Gurugram.

The total monetary loss in the cyber fraud cases has been estimated at Rs 125 crore. So far, 21 individuals have been arrested by the Gurugram Police in connection with these crimes.

Also Read | Aurangabad Shocker: Pregnant Woman Beaten to Death by Her Husband in Waluj on Suspicion of Child in Her Womb Not Being His, Victim’s Spouse and Mother-in-Law Arrested.

On December 19, the Delhi Police apprehended a 21-year-old cyber fraudster from Kolkata and seized five mobile phones, one laptop, five chequebooks, 20 debit cards, one passbook and three stamps of proprietorships from him, as per the officials.

The accused identified as Ayan Das was a resident of Kolkata who allegedly provided bank accounts to fraudsters on a commission basis and was actively supplying these accounts for illicit transactions, the police stated.

Also Read | Gujarat: 11-Year-Old Girl, Who Was Kidnapped and Raped in Bharuch, Dies at Hospital After Battling for Life for a Week.

The police initiated an investigation after the victim, Srinivasan, lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in South West Delhi, reporting a cyber fraud of Rs 23 lakh. According to police, the victim was added to a WhatsApp group named "MFSL Stock Chat 40," where administrations provided stock recommendations at discounted prices.

Srinivasan followed the analysis of that group for over a month and was subsequently invited to join the Marwadi Security Quota VIP fast trading account and sent the enrolment details to Marwadi Financial Services, police said.

The victim transferred Rs 23 lakh in four transactions to invest in the IPO of "Kronox Lab Sciences" and was allotted 25,000 shares, which appeared on their platform.

Srinivasan's portfolio value on the platform appeared to grow to Rs 39 lakh. However, when he attempted to withdraw Rs 20 lakh, he was told to wait for the month's end settlement and refunds were suspended.

When the victim was denied multiple times while withdrawing his profit and was asked to deposit additional money to receive his payment. The complainant realised that he had been defrauded. He further reported the matter at the Cyber Police Station, the police added.

The police launched an investigation and arrested the accused Ayan Das from Kolkata. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)