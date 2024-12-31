Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 31 (ANI): As the city gears up for the New Year celebrations, Gurugram Police have outlined robust security measures to ensure public safety.

According to officials, 22 hotspots for New Year festivities have been identified, and over 2,000 police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order across the city.

"We have set up 10 parking places near the hotspots to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. Additionally, 10 inter-state barricades and 68 barricades within Gurugram have been set up for better control," Sandeep Kumar, a spokesperson with Gurugram Police said.

Kumar added that the police have started conducting checks across the city to ensure a safe environment for revellers.

Meanwhile, the Department of Excise and Taxation (DETC) East authorities have outlined measures to regulate the operation of bars and restaurants.

"We have formed three teams in Gurgaon-East to ensure that bars and restaurants don't operate beyond the prescribed time limits and to prevent illegal sales," Amit Bhatia, a senior official with the department said.

He said that nine contractors had paid approximately Rs 40-50 lakh, 25 per cent of their annual fees, to operate beyond the regular hours. Bars and restaurants that wish to remain open from midnight to 2 am must pay annual fees of Rs 20 lakh, with additional fees of Rs 5 lakh per extra hour.

"Other establishments that have not made arrangements will have to close by midnight," Bhatia added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police authorities have rolled out extensive security measures to ensure public safety and maintain order. With large gatherings expected, the police have intensified vigilance, focusing on crowd management and swift response capabilities.

Surendra Choudhary, IPS informed that the key security initiatives include 27 traffic checkpoints equipped with breath analyzers to ensure road safety and 57 fortified pickets monitoring vehicular movement and suspect activities. Additionally, 14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRT) and 16 Police Control Room (PCR) vans have been stationed at strategic locations for rapid response.

"Special attention is being given to 35 celebration venues and 15 popular spots, including malls, motels, and cinema halls, which will be under strict surveillance. Security staff have also been deployed at 21 bus stops, on 60 motorcycles patrolling vulnerable routes, and in eight prominent hotels. Hauz Khas Village, a popular party destination, will see a high-visibility police presence to ensure safety," said an official release.

In total, the police force comprises seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 38 Inspectors, and 329 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, alongside 161 female officers. Regular beat and vehicle patrols will bolster visibility and quick response mechanisms. (ANI)

