Guwahati (Assam) [india], January 4 (ANI): The Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad Assam (TAIPA), an organization representing the Tai Ahom community, staged a protest near the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati on Friday. The community is demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, a long-standing issue they believe has been neglected by political leaders.

A large number of protesters gathered in the vicinity, holding banners and raising slogans in support of their demands. To ensure the safety and security, police personnel were deployed in the area, maintaining law and order throughout the demonstration.

Speaking at the protest, Diganta Tamuli, President of the Tai Ahom Yuva Parishad, expressed frustration with the political establishment.

"Since 2014, three Lok Sabha elections and two assembly elections have been held. They (BJP) came to power, but they didn't fulfil their promise of providing ST status to our community," Tamuli said.

He continued to voice strong discontent with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"If they will not give ST status, then this year will not be suitable for BJP," Tamuli added.

He further said that the community would intensify their efforts by holding "rail blockades, national highway blockades, and economic blockades" until their demand are fulfilled.

Tamuli continued, "I assure Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that after neglecting the promises made, he will not retain the position of CM in 2025."

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated the Museum of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) at Udaypur in Dudhnoi in Assam's Goalpara district to celebrate and showcase the rich culture and customs of the Rabha community.

The project worth Rs 1.80 crore aims to preserve the arts, artefacts, costumes and traditions of the Rabha people. Additionally, an e-library was dedicated to the public, providing access to a wide range of books from around the world at the click of a mouse, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

These initiatives are expected to enrich the cultural heritage and expedite the socio-economic and cultural development of the Rabha community, the post added.

He also paid tribute to King Veer Parshuram, who 'saved the motherland from invaders.'

In a post X, he said, "There are many brave sons in the history of Assam who saved the motherland from invaders. King Veer Parshuram of the Rabha community faced the Mughal Empire with his limited army and immense bravery."

"Due to leftist ideology, the history of this brave son of Assam was suppressed, but today our government has tried to give him due respect by building a memorial," he added. (ANI)

