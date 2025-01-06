Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 6 (ANI): Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh offered prayers at the Maa Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Monday.

The Union Minister said that it was the resolution of the Prime Minister that the Northeastern states should develop and progress and for the same a conference would be held.

"The Northeastern part of the country is the heart of the nation. There is a conference of all the ministers of the Northeast. It is the PM's resolution that these states should develop and progress. I offered prayers at the Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple with the same wish," Singh said speaking to ANI.

Further, the Union Minister spoke on the conditions of the Northeastern states and said that there was an improvement in the states when compared to 2014.

"The condition of the Northeastern states is much better than it was before 2014. There has been progress in every sector. Even the fisheries department, which is my department has also seen a rise of 4 percent... In today's conference we will discuss on how to increase production and productivity even more.." he further added.

Further speaking, Singh called Lalu Prasad Yadav an 'animal' and said that he always took the political situation and the country's problems in a lighthearted manner

"Lalu Prasad Yadav is an 'animal'. He always takes the political situation and the country's problems in a lighthearted manner. This has been going on since he became the Chief Minister of Bihar and he has been doing the same thing till date. Nitish Kumar had alos said that the tie up with him was a very big mistake. It was because of Yadav that the people of Bihar were in distress and were viewed with disgust..." Singh said.

On upcoming Delhi elections, the Union Minister said that they were with the NDA part.

"We are with the NDA party. Arvind Kejriwal is known as the other Lalu Prasad Yadav... he is busy in corruption....the people of Delhi have understood him. Is Delhi his property? Delhi is the capital and the people have a right here. The people of Delhi have made up their mind that the BJP will win there..." he said.

The assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February 2025.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats. (ANI)

