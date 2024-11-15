Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], November 15 (ANI): A tragic accident late Thursday night near Gur Mandi in the Mangalore Kotwali area of Haridwar district claimed the lives of four people.

An SUV car carrying members of a wedding party from Meerut lost control while en route to Roorkee and collided with a divider.

According to reports, the incident occurred around Thursday midnight. The vehicle, reportedly travelling at high speed, swerved and crashed into the divider before overturning. The car was part of a convoy attending a wedding procession in Roorkee.

The crash left several passengers injured, with four confirmed dead at the scene. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where two were reported to be in critical condition.

Upon receiving the distress call, Mangalore police personnel promptly arrived at the site and initiated rescue operations. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination.

Haridwar SP (Crime) Pankaj Gairola confirmed the incident, stating that initial investigations indicate the vehicle was speeding at the time of the crash.

"Last night, Mangalore police station received information that a Scorpio hit a divider and overturned. Police immediately reached the spot, and everyone was rushed to the hospital. Four people died, and the injured were referred to a health centre. They were travelling from Meerut to Roorkee to attend a wedding procession. There were about 10 people in the vehicle. The condition of two of the injured is critical. Initial investigations reveal the car was moving at high speed," said SP Gairola.

The investigation is ongoing, with police working to determine the exact cause of the accident and awaiting further medical reports. (ANI)

