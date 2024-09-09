Ambala (Haryana) [India], September 9 (ANI): Haryana Minister and BJP candidate Aseem Goel on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Ambala City seat for the upcoming assembly elections.

The BJP candidate from Ambala city seat filed his nomination in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other party workers.

Also Read | Kolkata Doctor Rape Murder Case: BJP Demands Resignation, Arrest, Polygraph Test of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Watch Video).

After filing his nomination papers, the BJP candidate expressed gratitude to the public and Haryana Chief Minister Saini.

Aseem Goel also expressed confidence in the party's victory in the assembly polls and said that the BJP will form the government in the state for the third consecutive term.

Also Read | Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 4 Accused Men, Says Handler Used Crypto Currencies To Fund Suspects.

"I want to thank the people and the party for the trust that the Chief Minister has shown. The struggle of the workers, the hard work of the workers and the blessings of the people of Ambala will definitely lead us to winning. We will form a government under the leadership of CM Nayab Singh Saini for the third time," Goel said while speaking to the media.

Earlier on September 5, Aseem Goel said that the BJP will win in Haryana and Ambala City for the third time with a majority and create a "nayab" state under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Speaking to ANI, Aseem Goel said, "The party has shown its trust in every worker of Ambala City Vidhan Sabha who considers the flower of lotus (BJP) as their everything. I am thankful to the party for showing its trust in me for the third time. This trust is not only in me but in all those who have built the party. our agenda is development."

"BJP will win in Haryana and Ambala City for the third time with a majority. We will create a 'nayab' state under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini," said Goel.

"The Congress has always been anti-development because they think that if there will be development, then all of their agendas will be over," added Goel.

In the BJP's list of candidates for Haryana assembly polls, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from the Ladwa constituency and former state home minister Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt.

Other prominent leaders included in the first list are Gian Chand Gupta, Kanwar Pal Gurjar, Sunita Duggal, Bhavya Bishnoi, and Tejpal Tanwar. Gian Chand Gupta will contest from Panchkula, Kanwar Pal Gurjar from Jagadhri, Sunita Duggal from Ratia, Bhavya Bishnoi from Adampur, and Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna.

On September 2, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and BJP Haryana election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, election co-in-charge Biplab Dev, state in-charge Satish Punia, state co-in-charge Surender Nagar, and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met and held talks regarding the candidates.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, with the last date for filing nominations being September 12. The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

On August 31, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date for the Haryana Assembly elections from October 1 to October 5 and moved the counting of votes for both the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assemblies from October 4 to October 8. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)