Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Saturday, approved the extension of the Haryana Logistics, Warehousing and Retail Policy, 2019, along with the schemes notified under it until the new Haryana Logistics, Warehousing & Retail Policy is notified.

The Haryana Logistics, Warehousing & Retail Policy, 2019 offers various fiscal incentives to reduce the cost of doing business and promote investments in the logistics, warehousing, and retail sectors in Haryana. The units are supported through incentives on Investment--capital Subsidy, Interest Subsidy, Stamp Duty reimbursement, EDC reimbursement, and electricity Duty exemption--along with support on capacity building, an official release said.

The policy focuses on simplification of regulatory laws and procedures for the logistics, warehousing and retail sectors. It aims at creating quality and cost-competitive multi-modal logistics and warehousing infrastructure as well as retail-oriented infrastructure, along with promoting human capital development initiatives targeted at the creation of a labour pool skilled for these sectors, the release added.

The policy also aims to attract private sector investments as well as PPP investments in logistics, warehousing and retail sectors, apart from creating a strong ecosystem for delivering on big-ticket industry and infrastructure projects. It also intends to enhance the upgradation and adoption of modernized technologies in these sectors, the release mentioned.

The release said that the Department of Industries & Commerce is in the process of getting the Haryana Logistics, Warehousing & Retail Policy, 2024 notified. The 2019 policy was valid for 5 years and expired on March 8, 2024. The same has been extended by the Cabinet today till December 31, 2024, or till the time the final Logistics, Warehousing & Retail Policy, 2024 is approved, whichever is earlier, stated in the release. (ANI)

