Hisar (Haryana) [India], November 25 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday inaugurated the Railway Over Bridge and Railway Under Bridge from Jindal Chowk to Surya Nagar, in Hisar.

The 1185 meters-long and 10.5 meters wide bridge will connect Sector 1 and Sector 4 of Surya Nagar, Hisar.

Following the inauguration, CM Saini called the bridge a commitment of the BJP government.

While speaking to the reporters, the Chief Minister said, "This bridge is the commitment of our govt - that is development with pace. The way by which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led this country towards development at such a pace, he has made a name for our country."

He also criticised the Congress party accusing it of 'corruption' and stalling development projects.

"Congress by lying tried to put a break on this development. Congress helped corruption to increase... They are chameleons, they change colours and come up with newer ideas and say absurd things," he said.

The Chief Minister also informed about the inauguration on his social media, and said it is dedicated to the people of Hisar as they will be get relief from traffic jams

"Today, I inaugurated the railway over bridge and railway under bridge from Jindal Chowk to Surya Nagar, built for Rs 79.40 crores, and dedicated it to my family members of Hisar. The construction of the largest bridge 1185 meters in length and 10.5 meters in width connecting Sector-1 and Sector-4 to Surya Nagar of Hisar, non-stop, shows the government's commitment to rapid development. This bridge dedicated to the people of Hisar will provide relief from traffic jams, the road will be smooth and easy and development will get a new pace," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Earlier on Saturday, the Haryana Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the victory registered in the Maharashtra assembly elections and called the win "historic". (ANI)

