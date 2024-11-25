New Delhi, November 25: President Droupadi Murmu will address the Members of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday in the Central Hall on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Divas' (Constitution Day). Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, Heads of Missions based in Delhi, and other dignitaries will attend the event.

Vice President Dhankhar will also address the Members of both Houses during the occasion, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will deliver the welcome address. A commemorative coin and stamp marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India will be released during the event. Additionally, two books, titled "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & Its Glorious Journey", will also be unveiled. Constitution Day 2024: Read Full Text of Preamble to Constitution of India on Samvidhan Divas.

A booklet focusing on the art of the Constitution of India, as well as versions of the Constitution in Sanskrit and Maithili languages, will be released. A short film showcasing the making, historical significance, and journey of the Indian Constitution will also be screened for the distinguished gathering. The event commemorates the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution formally came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Speaking ahead of Constitution Day celebrations, scheduled for November 26, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Monday morning that the day serves as an opportunity to honour the sacrifice and dedication of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Supreme Court Junks Pleas Seeking Removal of Words ‘Secular’ and ‘Socialist’ From Preamble of Indian Constitution Ahead of Constitution Day.

Birla shared that President Droupadi Murmu will lead the recitation of the Constitution's Preamble. "We adopted our Constitution on 26 November, and it is a day to remember the sacrifice and dedication of Babasaheb Ambedkar and those who contributed to its creation. Over the past 75 years, India's democracy has strengthened, rooted in the Constitution's basic spirit. Constitution Day will be observed on November 26 under the leadership of the President, who will recite the Preamble to inspire a sense of gratitude towards the Constitution and convey its fundamental principles to the people," Birla said.

"I hope that this Constitution Day becomes a mass movement, allowing everyone to express their gratitude towards the Constitution and its architects. By upholding the Constitution's duties and responsibilities, we can collectively realise the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India)," he added.

