Yamunanagar, December 2: A student from a private college in Yamunanagar died after falling from the third floor of the college building.

Yamunanagar city police SHO Kavaljit Singh said that they received the information that a student had fallen from the college building.

"The girl was shifted to the nearest hospital where she was declared dead. She was a student at MLN college. The reason behind the incident is yet to be investigated," said SHO Kavaljit Singh.

The police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

