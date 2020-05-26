India News | HC Dismisses MBBS Aspirant's Plea for Permission to File NEET Form After Deadline

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday dismissed an MBBS aspirant's plea seeking directions to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to allow her to file application form for the NEET (UG)-2020, saying she had no valid reason which prevented her from submitting it before the January 6 deadline.

The girl contended contended that she could not file the form earlier as her father was unwell, and later in May the NTA extended till May 31 the date for correction of details in the NEET forms already submitted, so she be permitted to file her application.

Also Read | Locust Attack in India: Where 'Tiddi Dal' Came From And Where All It Has Spread? 10 Updates.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva rejected the contentions, saying the extension for correction of details was given as several candidates due to COVID-19 lockdown had to shift their residence and "accordingly it would have an effect on the centre cities that have been filled by them in their forms".

"Accordingly, there is a rationale behind the National Testing Agency permitting the extension of date for correction of the choice of centre cities in the online application forms already submitted," the court said.

Also Read | Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognizance of Plight of Stranded Migrant Labourers: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 26, 2020.

It further said that the petitioner (girl) could have submitted the form before the deadline of January 6 "when there was no hardship faced on account of COVID-19 pandemic".

"Even otherwise, petitioner was not required to submit a physical application form and had to make an online application which could have been done from any location," the court added.

Advocate Rakesh Malhotra, appearing for the petitioner, had also argued that NTA had extended the last date for submission of online application for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 and similar opportunity be granted to those who could not file forms for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET-UG) before the deadline.

The court rejected the contention as well, saying "no parity can be drawn between JEE (Main), 2020 which is a non medical course and NEET (UG)-2020 which is for filling up of the medical seats".

With the observations, the court dismissed the petition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)