New Delhi, [India] , September 9 (ANI) Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra released an annual publication "Health Dynamics of India (Infrastructure and Human Resources) 2022-23", here Monday.

Formerly known as "Rural Health Statistics",the document is being published since 1992.

Describing the document as a source of fool-proof information on various aspects of National Health Mission, Apurva Chandra stated, "The annual publication is a vital document informing about manpower and infrastructure within NHM, aiding in policy making, improving processes and problem solving".

He added that the document analyses the availability and deficiencies in manpower and infrastructure within the mission.

It is convenient to comprehend the requirements of the states, their priority areas and formulating policies and targeted campaigns with this report, he said.

He also mentioned that the statistics also helps performance comparison of the states on various parameters.

Chandra also pointed out the need to club the Health Management Information System Portal with Reproductive and Child Health and other portals of the Ministry to ease burden of work of health functionaries and to ensure that the data is uploaded timely and checked carefully.

The data has been a useful document giving inputs on health infrastructure and human resources, with updates on March 31 each year.

This data is crucial for stakeholders in the health sector, to learn about management of health infrastructure across the country. The publication serves as a guide to identify gaps and addressing needs in various areas, including in rural, urban, and tribal regions.

Structured in two parts , the first part apprises about an overall view of India's healthcare system with State and Union Territory profiles. Part two is divided into nine sections, offering in-depth data on health facilities, manpower, and demographic indicators.

It also serves as a vision document for understanding the needs in different regions, facilitating a more equitable distribution of health services.

The publication gives Comparative Analysis, District-Wise Data: Offering district-level details of health facilities, Rural, Urban, and Tribal Focus, details about infrastructure and manpower in rural, urban, and tribal areas, providing targeted insights for policy planning.

Additionally, it contains Classification of States/UTs and guidance for Stakeholders. (ANI)

