Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) Heavy rainfall is likely to occur across West Bengal from Friday, owing to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the Met Department said on Thursday.

Widespread rain, with isolated downpour, is likely over the districts of north Bengal for the next five days, it said.

Also Read | EVM Controversy: Electronic Voting Machines Passed Every Test From Supreme Court to People's Court, Says President Droupadi Murmu While Addressing Joint Session of Parliament.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over the districts of south Bengal from Friday to Sunday due to the strong southwesterly winds, the weather office said.

Alipurduar recorded the highest rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday at 73.2 mm, while Coochbehar received 67.4 mm rainfall during the period, it said.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray's Lift Meeting With Devendra Fadnavis: 'No Ove Lost for BJP', Says Shiv Sena (UBT) President on Lift Ride With Maharashtra Deputy CM (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)