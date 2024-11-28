Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Days after retaining power in Jharkhand beating anti-incumbency and opposition's allegations of 'corruption', Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th Chief Minister of the state and also assumed office on Thursday.

After taking the oath, he also addressed a press conference and announced Stephen Marandi as the protem speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Also Read | Allahabad High Court Allows Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair's Amendment Application in Plea Challenging FIR.

"Stephen Marandi has been chosen as the protem speaker of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly session will commence from December 9-12. Benefits under the Maiya Samman Yojana will be provided from December... The reasons for the deaths of candidates during the physical test in the Jharkhand Police recruitment drive will be done," said CM Soren.

He further said that the JMM-led government in the state will stand with the families of Agniveers who lost their lives.

Also Read | 'Ladla Bhai Is a Designation Higher Than Anything Else for Me', Says Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde.

"The central government has started a scheme like Agniveer for the security of the nation. There are many questions about the future of the youth... The state government had already decided that it would stand with the families of those Agniveers of Jharkhand who have lost their lives in any incidentm" Soren said.

"Agniveer Arjun Mahto has recently sacrificed his life for the country... We have given an appointment letter to the brother of Agniveer Arjun Mahto, and an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to the family of martyr Agniveer Arjun Mahto," he added.

After taking oath, he paid tributes to Santhal leaders Siddhu-Kanhu in Morhabadi.

Meanwhile, several leaders from the political fraternity, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and other prominent leaders poured in their congratulations and best wishes to the JMM executive president for being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand.

PM Modi congratulated Hemant Soren for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. He extended his best wishes for his upcoming tenure.

"Congratulations to Hemant Soren on taking oath as Jharkhand CM. Best wishes to him for his tenure ahead @HemantSorenJMM," PM Modi posted on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1862115764196835341

Governor Santosh Gangwar also extended his wishes for the new government and said, "Best wishes for the new government. I believe that this state will make a good place for itself in the country and make good progress and development."

Extending best wishes to Soren, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that his victory is a symbol of the trust of the hardworking people of Jharkhand and his efficient leadership.

He posted on X, "Many congratulations to @HemantSorenJMM on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Your victory is a symbol of the trust of the hardworking people of Jharkhand and your efficient leadership. We wish you all the best as you take Jharkhand to new heights."

https://x.com/arvindkejriwal/status/1862099825346449565

Newly elected Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Hemant Soren and the people of Jharkhand for electing the "Abua government."

In a social media post on X, she wrote, "Many congratulations and best wishes to @HemantSorenJMM and my dear @JMMKalpanaSoren for taking oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The people of Jharkhand have once again given INDIA and Hemant Soren a chance to serve. Many congratulations to the people of Jharkhand who elected the Abua government."

https://x.com/priyankagandhi/status/1862119398258934199

Hemant Soren's wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren said that Hemant Soren will fulfil all the aspirations to make Jharkhand a thriving state.

CM's wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren said, "It's a mandate that is given by the people of Jharkhand, and we happily accepted it. There are so many challenges still there. Being a brother and son of Jharkhand, I think that Hemant (Soren) will fulfil all the aspirations to have a thriving Jharkhand."

Expressing her happiness, JMM leader Mahua Maji said, "What can be more delightful for Jharkhand that Hemant Soren has become the CM for the fourth time. In his tenure, he has made every effort to bring facilities to people. With that, I am fully confident that now Jharkhand will definitely become the number 1 state of the country."

Soren took oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand at a ceremony in Ranchi, following the victory of the JMM-led alliance in the Assembly elections. His oath was administered by the state's Governor Santosh Gangwar.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Morabadi Ground in Ranchi with several prominent leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and KC Venugopal from Congress, in attendance.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav also attended the ceremony.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, party MP Raghav Chadha and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also arrived at the event to witness the oath ceremony of Hemant Soren.

Notably, this is the first time in Jharkhand that an incumbent government, which has completed five years in office, has returned to power.

Soren himself won from the Barhait Assembly constituency of Jharkhand and took oath as the Chief Minister for the fourth time in Jharkhand.

Soren tendered his resignation as Jharkhand CM to Governor Santosh Gangwar on Sunday, November 24 and staked a claim to form government at the Raj Bhawan.

The JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI-ML won two seats.

The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats in Jharkhand. The BJP secured 21 seats, with its allies the AJSU party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U winning one seat each. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha won a seat with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)