New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday described Hemant Soren's victory in the Jharkhand Assembly elections as "very inspiring" and confirmed his attendance at Soren's swearing-in ceremony.

"First of all, I would like to congratulate Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren on contesting and winning the elections in Jharkhand. The manner in which they contested the elections--he was put behind bars, came out, led a struggle, and contested elections--was all very inspiring for us," Kejriwal said during a joint press conference with Hemant Soren.

Kejriwal also expressed hope that Soren would continue Jharkhand's developmental progress as he had done so far.

"They came to my residence today, and I thank them from my heart and welcome them here. His swearing-in ceremony is the day after tomorrow, and we will all attend the event. I pray to God that his next five years go well. Just as he has undertaken significant developmental work for Jharkhand so far, I hope he continues this journey over the next five years too," Kejriwal added.

Hemant Soren, speaking at the press conference, said that he has invited Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to his swearing-in ceremony on November 28.

"We are here at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal... After the elections in Jharkhand, the new government of the INDIA Alliance has to be formed. The process begins on November 28. I am visiting Delhi in this regard. We have invited leaders of the INDIA Alliance to the swearing-in ceremony and have also urged the Prime Minister and Home Minister to attend the event," he said.

Earlier in the day, Hemant Soren, along with his wife Kalpana Soren, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi to personally invite them to the function.

"Today in Delhi, along with Hemant ji, I met the Congress President, respected Mr. @kharge ji, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mr. @RahulGandhi ji, and senior Congress leader Mrs. @priyankagandhi Didi. Hemant ji cordially invited everyone to attend the swearing-in ceremony on November 28," Kalpana Soren wrote on X. (ANI)

