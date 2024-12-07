New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Heritage Transport Museum (HTM) on Saturday marked its 11th anniversary by showcasing the contrasting worlds of futuristic visions and historical treasures in two separate exhibitions.

While "Light Years Ahead" by Vishal K Dar offered a world of imagination with installations that use parts of automotive vehicles and futuristic soundscapes, "Prints of the Divine" explored a rare collection of olegraphs, lithographic plates and postcards created by artists Raja Ravi Varma and M V Dhurandhar.

The opening ceremony was attended by Rama Varma Thampuran, prince of Kilimanoor Palace and descendant of Raja Ravi Varma, and former director of National Gallery of Modern Art Rajiv Lochan.

Curated by collector Prem Kandwal, "Prints of the Divine" featured works by Varma and Dhurandhar, who shaped his artistic career in the steps and style of the former.

"This is the first time somebody is displaying the copper plates of Ravi Varma Press in Karla, Lonavala and these plates were primarily used to produce these prints or oleographs. Raja Ravi Varma and MV Dhurandhar both have their own space so we cannot compare.

"Raja Ravi Varma was the greatest painter that India ever produced and I don't think there will be another Raja Ravi Varma for the next 1000 years," Kandwal told PTI.

Talking about the exhibition and works of Raja Ravi Varma, Thampuran said that it is a great experience to witness vintage vehicles and art by visionaries like Varma and Dhurandhar.

"In this establishment, there are amazing vintage cars and other vehicles, and in the same building, there are works of the father of modern Indian painting Raja Ravi Varma. His creativity and the oleographs are exhibited here and Dhurandhar's also, the disciple of Ravi Varma. I am very happy to inaugurate this exhibition, that is my blessing," he said.

In "Light Years Ahead", Dar's luminous creations, envisioned as totems from an alternate realm, spark curiosity with their enigmatic forms, cryptic radiance and tri-coloured coded messages.

"Both these exhibitions are contrasting, one is about the past and one is about the future, what the future holds. So the youngsters are especially liking the future whereas the elders prefer 'Prints of the Divine'. So as a museum we have to cater to people from all walks of life. We have to ensure a balance in the kind of displays that we keep providing for our visitors," Tarun Thakral, founder and managing trustee of the Heritage Transport Museum, told PTI.

Both the exhibitions will be on display till March 31 before touring around different Indian cities.

Located at Taoru-Gurgaon, the museum was opened to public on December 7, 2013 as India's first comprehensive transport museum, bringing alive the history and evolution of transport heritage in India through a diverse collection of vehicles and associated memorabilia.

The museum houses more than 3,500 curated objects on display that weave a tale of India's colorful transportation history through various sections: pre-mechanized & heavy mechanized transportation, railways, aviation, maritime, collectible Indian toys on transport, rural & indigenous transportation, two wheelers and popular & tribal art section. PTI MAH

