Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired the 49th meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Tribal Advisory Council on Monday.

Discussions were held on various developmental issues, including education, healthcare, electricity, drinking water, and infrastructure in tribal regions of the State.

The Chief Minister said such meetings play a vital role in addressing the challenges faced by tribal communities and formulating policies for their welfare and progress.

He said that the present state government has made provision of Rs 890.28 crore under the Tribal Sub Plan and Tribal Area Development Programme for the financial year 2024-25, with an additional Rs 1,145.46 crore allocated in non-plan expenditure. The planned budget includes Rs.117.43 crore for the construction of buildings, roads and bridges. Apart from this Rs 37.45 crore for education services, Rs 52.75 crore for healthcare and Rs 75.75 crore for drinking water schemes.

The Chief Minister said that the approval of Nautod (land rights) for tribal residents was a priority and the proposal has already been sent to the Governor after receiving Cabinet approval and it was expected to be cleared soon. To promote tourism, the government was planning to develop Buddhist Tourism Circuit and heliports in tribal areas which would boost local employment and self-employment opportunities for the residents.

Citing his deep-rooted connection with tribal communities, he said that after taking over the reins of the state government in 2022, his Government celebrated his first Himachal Day at Kaza and launched the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh-Samman Nidhi Yojana from Keylong in January 2024.

He said that he would soon inaugurate the upcoming projects including the Mini Secretariat in Kilar in Chamba and a degree college besides a Community Health Centre building in Bharmour. He added that the present state government has recently established a sub-fire station in Kilar in the Pangi Valley.

For further strengthening the education sector in tribal areas, the foundation stones of the Eklavya Model Residential School and Eklavya Aadarsh Vidyyalya have been laid in Pangi and Kukumseri. He said that the officials have been instructed to expedite their construction to provide quality education to children near their homes.

Significant progress has been made in removing barriers to financial inclusion for the development of residents of tribal regions. He said that the amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Land Transfer Regulation Act, 1968, have been approved by the Centre which has enabled the tribal people to secure loans without prior permissions from the state government and they could take loans from banks like others.

The government was establishing tribal Bhawan in Rampur, Chamba, and Nurpur and the construction of these buildings would be completed soon, he remarked.

Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi welcomed the Chief Minister and said that only one Tribal Advisory Council meeting was held during the five-year tenure of the previous BJP government whereas two meetings have been convened in the past two years under Congress regime.

He said that the pace of development was accelerated in tribal areas and horticulture and agriculture have witnessed unprecedented development.

Negi emphasized the need to review the single-line administrative system to meet the present demands of the tribal areas effectively. MLA Anuradha Rana from Lahaul & Spiti delivered the vote of thanks.

The meeting was attended by MLA Janak Raj, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena, Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Chand Sharma, members of the council, administrative secretaries, and senior officers. (ANI)

