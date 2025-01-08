Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi expressed his dissatisfaction with 'delays' from Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and urged him to suspend certain provisions of the Forest Conservation Act (FCA), 1980.

The issue at hand involves granting land to landless individuals in tribal areas under the "Na-Tod" (non-fragmentation) law.

Recently, the Governor clarified his stance on the issue, stating that he had not outrightly rejected the proposal but had raised some queries. He assured that once those queries were addressed, the matter could proceed. Governor Shukla had earlier said that the Raj Bhavan is not obligated to fulfil promises made by any political party during election campaigns.

On Wednesday, Jagat Singh Negi, who also serves as Himachal Pradesh's Minister for Tribal Development, Revenue, and Horticulture, addressed the media to clarify the government's position. He stressed the constitutional basis for the demand and the urgent need to uplift the tribal communities in Himachal Pradesh.

"We are not asking for anything unconstitutional. Article 5 of the Indian Constitution gives the Governor the power to make decisions for tribal areas in consultation with the Tribal Advisory Council and on the recommendation of the state cabinet," Negi said.

Highlighting past precedents Negi pointed out that the suspension of FCA provisions in tribal areas is not unprecedented. "Between 2016-18 and again in 2020, during the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, nine provisions of the FCA were suspended in tribal areas, enabling landless individuals to receive land. Yet, despite this, the BJP government extended the benefit to just one individual," he criticized.

Negi brought attention to the economic hardships and migration issues faced by residents in border tribal areas like Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Pangi.

"Tribal areas lack industries, job opportunities, and resources. Migration from border villages must be stopped to protect our borders and improve the quality of life for these communities. In the past, providing land under the 'Na-Tod' laws has helped tribal families create orchards, resulting in economic stability and prosperity," Negi said.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the Governor's delays, Negi explained, "I have personally met the Governor five times on this matter, accompanied by other MLAs, including members of the BJP. We presented our case and requested a two-year suspension of the FCA provisions to process pending and new applications. The queries raised by the Governor are being addressed, and all necessary data will be provided promptly."

The Himachal Minister further clarified that the proposal is meant exclusively for genuine tribal beneficiaries and assured that there would be no room for misuse.

"This is a temporary measure aimed at addressing a critical issue. Claims will be thoroughly scrutinized by competent authorities, and the process will remain transparent and within constitutional boundaries," he said.

In a sharp critique of the BJP and the Central Government, Negi accused them of neglecting tribal welfare.

"In the past five years, the Center has not allocated funds for tribal border villages under the 'Vibrant Villages' scheme. While regions along the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders receive funding, areas like Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti remain ignored. This is unacceptable, especially when China is encroaching on our pastures," he said.

Negi further accused the BJP of being anti-tribal. "Despite convening only one meeting of the Tribal Advisory Council in five years, the BJP government allocated land to just one individual. This reflects their indifference towards the tribal population," he added.

Negi reiterated his dedication to tribal welfare. "I am a tribal myself, and I will continue to fight for the rights of my people, whether I hold office or not. The Constitution empowers us to act in the best interest of tribal communities. I urge the Governor to use his authority to provide relief to the landless families in these areas," Negi further stated.

The state government now awaits the Governor's decision on whether to temporarily suspend the Forest Conservation Act provisions in tribal areas, a move that could significantly impact the lives of many landless families in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

