Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu offered floral tributes to the country's first woman Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, on her 107th birth anniversary in Shimla on Tuesday.

Recalling Indira Gandhi's immense contributions to nation-building, the Chief Minister said that her visionary decisions laid a strong foundation and united and empowered India. He credited her far-sighted policies and initiatives, such as land reforms and bank nationalisation, for empowering the common man. Sukhu further said that she laid down her life to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation.

Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, MLAs Harish Janartha and Ranjit Singh Rana, Political Advisor to the Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, Vice Chairman HIMUDA Yashwant Chajtta, Mayor, Municipal Corporation Shimla Surender Chauhan, Councillors, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

PM Modi, taking to the social media platform X, said, "Tributes to our former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi Ji, on her birth anniversary."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her birth anniversary today.

Kharge, taking to X, said, "Crores of Indians shall continue to draw inspiration from the life of 'Iron Lady of India', Indira Gandhi for she was the epitome of lifelong struggle, courage and dynamic leadership, who selflessly contributed to nation building. She sacrificed her life to preserve the unity and integrity of India. Our humble homage on her birth anniversary."

Congress's official handle on X termed Indira Gandhi an embodiment of strength and resilience.

"Her transformative leadership propelled India to new heights, breaking barriers and shaping India's future. We pay our heartfelt tribute to Indira ji, whose patriotism and devotion to the nation inspire millions," the party said on X.

Born on November 19, 1917, to the country's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and his wife Kamala Nehru, she served as the first and only woman prime minister from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was the second longest-serving Prime Minister after Nehru and was well-known for path-breaking economic and social reforms, including the nationalisation of banks. She also abolished the privy purses of the erstwhile princely states. (ANI)

