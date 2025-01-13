Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 13 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a review meeting of the Art, Language and Culture Department on Monday and said a master plan would be prepared for the beautification of the premises of the Baba Balak Nath, Mata Shree Chintpurni, Shree Naina Devi and Maa Jwalaji temples.

He said top class facilities will be provided which will also encourage religious tourism.

The Chief Minister said that from the next financial year, 'District Level Festivals' would be organised in all the districts, a release said.

At least one cultural evening will be reserved for local artists in these fairs and festivals. A provision would be made to spend 33 per cent of the total expenditure on local artists. He also asked to fix the honorarium of the artists and rationalise the honorarium, the release stated.

Sukhu said that 107 fairs have been notified by the state government, which includes four international-level, five national-level, 29 state level and 69 district-level fairs. In the financial year 2024-25, the state government has provided an assistance grant of Rs 1.10 crore for organising these fairs, the release mentioned.

He said that the work of setting up a digital museum at Bantony Castle in Shimla will be completed this year and gave directions for developing 'International Roerich Memorial Trust' from the tourism point of view. The Chief Minister also reviewed schemes being implemented by the department, the release said. (ANI)

