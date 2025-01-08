Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The concerted efforts of the Himachal Pradesh government towards road safety and traffic management have seen a remarkable reduction in road accidents and fatalities in the state during the year 2024.

According to a press release, compared to the year 2023, road accidents in Himachal Pradesh have decreased by 6.48 per cent. A total of 2107 accidents were reported in the year 2024 as against 2253 in the year 2023. Fatalities also saw a notable decline, with 806 lives lost in the year 2024 compared to 892 in the year 2023. Additionally, the number of injuries also dropped from 3449 in the year 2023 to 3290 in the year 2024.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, said "The decline in road accidents and fatalities is a testament to the collective efforts of the Government, the law enforcement agencies and awakened citizens. Over the past two years, the State Government has undertaken several initiatives to save valuable lives."

The present State Government has launched targeted awareness campaigns to promote responsible driving behaviour, improved the road infrastructure and implemented safety measures in accident-prone areas. It has also strengthened the enforcement of traffic regulations and has enhanced the emergency response system to ensure timely medical assistance to accident victims.

This achievement is particularly commendable when viewed against the national backdrop.

In 2023, India witnessed a rise in road accidents and fatalities with nearly 1.73 lakh deaths and approximately 4.63 lakh injuries reported, marking record highs. This translates to an average of 474 fatalities daily or one life lost every three minutes. The official statistics for road accidents in India for the year 2024 have not yet been released and are expected to be available later.

Sukhu further emphasised the importance of road safety and the measures, stating, "While the decline in road accidents and fatalities is encouraging, even a single life lost on our roads is one too many. We will continue to prioritize road safety and implement innovative measures to further reduce accidents in the coming years."

The Chief Minister also urged people of the State to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by adhering to traffic rules, avoiding over-speeding and refraining from harsh driving. He said that public participation remains a cornerstone in the mission to achieve safer roads. He said that the State Government is committed to safeguarding human lives and will leave no stone unturned in its efforts to further improve road safety across the State. (ANI)

