Varanasi (UP), Dec 16 (PTI) A group of people gathered in the Madanpura area here on Monday to reopen a temple that had been closed for nearly four decades.

The group was led by Ajay Sharma, the Uttar Pradesh President of the Sanatan Raksha Dal.

The effort to reopen the temple is not due to any dispute or conflict, Sharma said. "The temple, located in an area now predominantly inhabited by members of the Muslim community, has remained neglected for years. The premises are filled with dirt and debris," Sharma said.

He claimed that the surrounding land, once owned by Hindus, was bought by Muslim families, leading to the temple being abandoned over time. He said the "reopening" is proceeding peacefully.

"There is no opposition or controversy regarding the reopening. Police have extended their cooperation, and discussions with the mayor have also taken place. Soon, we will clean the premises and resume traditional rituals and worship," he said.

Cleaning of the temple is expected to begin shortly under the supervision of local authorities.

Dashashwamedh Police Station in-charge Pramod Kumar said people have no objection to the reopening of the temple.

"Some people were asking to open it. There is a Muslim area nearby. Hindus stopped coming here since then it is closed. There is no dispute there. People living nearby say that they have bought land from Bengalis and are living here. They have no objection to the temple," he said.

